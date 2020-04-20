Alan Hutton thinks Lansbury will leave Aston Villa this summer

Former Aston Villa star Alan Hutton thinks Henri Lansbury will be on his way out of the club this summer.
He said to Football Insider: “It has been difficult for him. We all know how good a player he is and how good he can be.
“At Villa, they are very heavily loaded in central midfield so it has been difficult for him at Villa.
“At his age now he is going to want to be playing week in week out. He may be thinking about a move away to get game time and start enjoying football.
“It has been tough for him. He has had to wait a long time to get games and when he has come in and out he has got injuries – that happens when you are not playing all of the time. You pick up niggles. He will be looking to move elsewhere.”
The 29-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour this season and Aston Villa have better midfield players at their disposal.
Lansbury needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
He could prove to be a solid addition to several Championship and Scottish teams.
A lot could depend on Aston Villa’s fate this season. If they go down, they might have to hold on to players like Lansbury as they will struggle to attract top quality players.
However, if Dean Smith’s men manage to beat the drop, they will have to upgrade certain positions.
Lansbury has played just 14 times for Aston Villa this season and most of those appearances have come from the bench.
It will be interesting to see if there are any offers for him this summer.
He has just one year left on his current deal and his suitors will be able to sign him for a reasonable fee.
The 29-year-old still has a lot to offer at the right level.