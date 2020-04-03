Alan Hutton thinks Clyne would be a superb signing for Rangers

Former Rangers star Alan Hutton has revealed that signing Clyne would be a massive statement of intent from the Ibrox giants.
Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Massive, we’re talking about an international player. Yes, he’s had his ups and downs, his problems within his career but he’s still pretty young.
“We know how good he can be; he was a regular for Liverpool for a long time. His qualities are there for all to see. Getting a player like that shows the direction Rangers are wanting to go – a top-quality player would add so much talent to the squad already. It would be a big test for Tavernier if he was to come in.
“It would be a great fight – two top-quality players fighting for the jersey.”
Rangers have been linked with the Liverpool full-back recently and it will be interesting to see if they manage to get him.
Gerrard could play a key role in the transfer because of his connection with Liverpool.
Clyne has fallen out of favour at Anfield and he will need to move on in order to play regularly. Rangers could provide him with that platform.
The Ibrox outfit need a reliable right-back and Clyne would be a superb addition.
James Tavernier has been inconsistent defensively and Rangers need an upgrade if they are to challenge Celtic next season.
Furthermore, Tavernier has been linked with a move away as well. If he moves on, Clyne would be the ideal replacement.
The 28-year-old Liverpool player is very good defensively and if he manages to stay fit, he could be an asset for Steven Gerrard’s side.
He will help tighten things up at the back and he will add some much-needed experience to the defence as well.
The likes of Goldson, Katic etc. could all use his guidance during games.
Clyne would have to regain his form and fitness first. He has not played for a while and he will need some time to get back to his best.