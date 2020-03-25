Alan Hutton heaps praise on Wolves ace Adama Traore

Former Aston Villa star Alan Hutton has revealed that facing Adama Traore was a scary prospect.
The defender reckons that pace worries defenders the most and Traore is lightning fast.
Hutton has played against Traore and alongside him as well. The two players were teammates at Aston Villa.
Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa star claimed: “When you look, it’s pace, as a defender, the likes of (Raheem) Sterling, Adama Traore, them type of people. You know if you don’t get tight enough, if you don’t tackle them, they’re away, you can’t catch them up, they’re gone. More technical players, like David Silva – unbelievable, you have to be switched on 100 per cent – they’re more the one-twos, technical, they try to find the space in behind you. For me personally, it was pace. If you’re coming up against someone you know is quicker than you, it’s a problem. Speed frightens all defenders, it doesn’t matter which level you’re at, all defenders hate playing against pace.”
The Wolves star has been outstanding this season and most Premier League defenders have struggled against him.
Traore has added end product to his pace and that has taken his game onto another level this season.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can hold on to him beyond this season. Traore has already been linked with a move away from Molineux this summer.
If Traore can continue his development, he could be a top-class signing most Premier League teams.
initially, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League but he has managed to hold down a regular starting berth under Nuno now.
He has added a new dimension to Wolves’ attack. His directness and speed has transformed Wolves into a lethal counter-attacking team.
The 24-year-old winger has six goals and seven assists to his name this season.