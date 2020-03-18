Alan Hutton gives his take on Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie’s situation

Alan Hutton has given his take on Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie’s current situation to Football Insider.
McCrorie joined Livingston on loan from Rangers in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper has been playing well during his loan spell, but the Scotland Under-21 international is now in limbo.
With the season in Scotland now suspended, it is not clear when McCrorie and the rest of the players in the country will be able to return to action.
Former Rangers right-back Hutton has given his take on the situation of the youngster.
Hutton told Football Insider about McCrorie: “Yeah of course, young boys and footballers in general, they just want to play.
“He’s obviously there to learn and experience playing at a level and obviously for him to be doing well, for it to stop short the way it has, it’s difficult.
“You go from playing week in, week out to back to where you were where you’re just training, it’s not the same. Everybody’s in the same situation, they’re all in the same boat in that you can’t play matches.
“They’re just going to have to keep training hard and hopefully it comes back sooner rather than later.”
Staying positive
McCrorie will have to stay positive for the time being, as the season could resume in the coming months.
It is hard to see the season being declared null and void, and the youngster will hope that he gets the chance to play for Livingston again.
While it is going to be extremely tough for the youngster to establish himself in the Rangers first team next season, one must remember that he is only 21 years of age, and that he will get his chances in the coming years.
Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic with a game in hand.