Alan Hutton comments on Ollie Watkins to Brentford speculation

Alan Hutton has told Football Insider that Ollie Watkins would be a good signing for Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

The former Villa and Scotland international right-back believes that if the Villans have to pay £25 million for the Brentford star, then they should do so.





According to The Express & Star, Villa are interested in signing the 24-year-old, who can operate as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Villans are set to make a bid for the Englishman, but their offer will not be the £25 million that Championship club Brentford want.

Hutton told Football Insider: “It’s like anything, Brentford aim high and Villa aim low and that’s just how it works – if they did have to go to the £25million, no problem, just get it done.

“I think they would have watched him enough to know that he’s worth that. He’s very young as well so there’s room for him to improve and then possibly sell on if need be.

“I think if they could get him for £18million it would be a snip, it’d be a steal so I don’t see it being a problem if they have to go up to the £25million mark because I definitely think he’s worth it.”

Good signing for Aston Villa?

Watkins has been a huge success in the Championship, and the attacker is ready to take the next step in his career and move to a club in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old worked with Villa manager Dean Smith at Brentford, and the Villa manager will know how to get the best out of him and make him better.

According to WhoScored, Watkins scored 26 goals and providing three assists in the Championship for Celtic last season, and he will be confident of replicating that form in the Premier League.