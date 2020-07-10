Alan Brazil claims Tottenham players have stopped playing for Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur managed a goalless draw against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Thursday.

Spurs were lacklustre throughout the game and failed to register a single shot on target.


The Cherries, on the other hand, were denied a late winner. A victory would have been massive in their bid to avoid relegation, only for Callum Wilson’s overhead kick to be ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Spurs felt they should have had a penalty for a push on Harry Kane.

The England striker did not have a touch in the opposition box until the 78th minute as Jose Mourinho’s side looked bereft of passion and ideas.

Popular football pundit, Alan Brazil, has criticised Spurs players heavily on talksport. He questioned whether Spurs players gave everything on the pitch.

He has made a bold claim that Tottenham players may have stopped playing for their manager.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs, has failed to inspire the team and the results have been very inconsistent.

Many Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to the comments made by Brazil. Some of the fans feel that Mourinho has lost his Midas touch, while there are others who feel that it’s the players who are to blame.

