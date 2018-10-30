Ajer says the Celtic physios did a ‘fantastic job’ to speed up his recovery

Kristoffer Ajer thanked the Celtic physios for their hard work in getting him back on the football pitch in time to feature in the League Cup semi-final against Hearts.
The Hoops enjoyed a 3-0 win on Sunday to book their place in the final against Aberdeen, and Ajer revealed how much work went into the preparations for him to be fit in time.
As per The Sun, the centre-back said: “It was a great feeling to finally play again. I’ve been working extremely hard for four weeks with the physios. There were long days at Lennoxtown, but it paid off, being able to return early. It was always part of the plan to play in the semi-final.
“It’s been well planned by the physios. The work they have put in has been phenomenal. They do a fantastic job and I have to thank them. It was a proper hamstring strain, so to get me back in four weeks is a great job by them.”
Ajer joined Celtic from Norwegian Eliteserien side Start in 2016 and has gone on to make 49 appearances in all competitions. After a short-term loan spell at Kilmarnock between January 2017 and May 2017, Ajer broke into the first-team in 2017/18.
The 20-year-old, who has made six caps for the Norwegian national team, struggled with a hamstring injury picked up in mid-September this season but returned within weeks to miss the minimum amount of games.
He was absent for all three of Celtic’s Europa League games and four Scottish Premiership outings but played 80 minutes against Hearts on Sunday to continue his 100% appearance record in the League Cup.
Ajer has helped Celtic concede just one goal in these three games and should feature in the final against Aberdeen on December 2.
Stats from Transfermarkt.