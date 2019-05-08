Ajax vs Tottenham Preview, Team News, Key Stats and Prediction

Ajax vs Tottenham
UEFA Champions League 2018/19
8th May, 20:00 pm BST
Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam
Ajax vs Tottenham Preview
Ajax will be hoping to book their place in the Champions League final with a good result against Tottenham tonight.
The Eredivisie giants are 1-0 up from the first leg and they will fancy their chances at home now.
Tottenham certainly have the quality to pull off a comeback here and they will be confident with Son back in the side.
The South Korean missed the first leg in London with a suspension. He has been in inspired form this season and he could be the man to lead Spurs to glory.
Mauricio Pochettino has done a good job without any signings this season and he will want to go all the way here.
Ajax vs Tottenham Team News
The home side will have all of their key players fit for this game. Carel Eiting is Ajax’s only injury concern.
As for Tottenham, Pochettino will be without the services of Aurier, Kane, Winks and Sanchez. Lamela remains a doubt for the game.
Predicted Ajax Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, De Jong, Van de Beek; Neres, Tadic, Ziyech
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-3-1-2): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Wanyama, Eriksen; Alli; Son, Moura
Ajax vs Tottenham Key Stats
Tottenham have lost five of their last six games in all competitions.
Ajax are undefeated in 18 of their last 19 matches in the UEFA Champions League.
Ajax have scored 18 goals in their last six games in all competitions. Spurs have conceded 8 over the same period.
Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Tottenham
Follow the Ajax vs Tottenham game with our live blog here.