Ajax vs Liverpool: Tv channel, Live stream, Team News, Prediction

Liverpool will face Ajax in the opening fixture of their 2020/21 Champions League campaign on Wednesday night at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The two sides haven’t met face to face in over 50 years, but it promises to be a cracking game.





Both the teams finished top of their respective leagues last season, but Ajax weren’t crowned Champions as the competition was concluded abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic without declaring the winner.

Liverpool are heading into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against derby rivals Everton. Ajax, on the other hand, earned a convincing 5-1 victory against Heerenveen at the weekend in the Dutch league.

Where to watch?

Kick-off time: 20:00 (BST)

Watch on Tv (UK): The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can also stream the match via the BT Sport website or app.

Live (USA): CBS All Access, TUDNxtra and fuboTV (Spanish only) (free trial)

Live Stream: Check here

Team News

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag should have the luxury of an almost fully fit squad to choose from. Quincy Promes and Antony were rested in the last match, though the latter is out for the game.

Liverpool will be without their talisman defender Virgil van Dijk who is facing lengthy spells on the sideline.

The Reds are also without goalkeeper Alisson, summer signing Thiago Alcantara, centre-back Joel Matip and left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Gravenberch; Neres, Kudus, Tadic; Labyad.