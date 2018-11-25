Aitor Karanka reacts to Nottingham Forest win vs Hull City on Twitter

After a stuttering start to the season, Nottingham Forest are gradually picking up their pace.
They are now unbeaten in their last five games in the Championship after winning 2-0 against Hull City away from home on Saturday afternoon.
After a stalemate first half, two goals in three minutes gave Forest a well-deserved win. Goals from Lewis Grabban and Joe Lolley sealed all three points for the visitors.
After the game, Forest boss Aitor Karanka took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has hailed his players’ mental toughness, and was pleased with an “excellent” away win.
I said before the game that it’s always tough after a break, but the players’ mentality was key.
Another excellent away win achieved together, all about keeping it up now!
— Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) November 24, 2018
Forest enjoyed majority of possession in the first half, with Lolley and Matty Cash particularly threatening on the flanks. However, they failed to produce the killer pass in the final third.
After the break they applied more pressure, and took complete control of the match after they got their goals. Jack Colback could have got his name on the scoresheet but he was denied by Jarrod Bowen’s last-ditch challenge.