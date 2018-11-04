Aitor Karanka posts message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest win vs Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest have climbed to sixth in the Championship table after winning 1-0 against Sheffield United on Saturday at the City ground.
Lewis Grabban scored the only goal of the match against the Blades.
Forest spent heavily in the summer transfer window with Aitor Karanka making a wholesome change to the squad. It took a while for the squad to gel, and now they are gradually getting the results.
Karanka’s side lost only one Championship game in their last 10 matches. The victory against Sheffield United also saw the Blades being knocked off the Championship summit.
Norwich City have jumped to the top spot. Forest are catching up quickly with other promotion hopefuls, and find themselves only four points behind the Canaries.
Karanka took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction. The former Boro boss has praised his players and has thanked the fans for their support.
Another win that makes me believe in this team even more.
Very pleased for the players and our fans, thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/Lotu6WS3CA
— Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) November 3, 2018
Forest fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
