Aitor Karanka posts message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest win vs Leeds United

2 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest


Nottingham Forest jumped to seventh in the table after winning 4-2 against Leeds United in the Championship clash on Tuesday.

The Reds boss took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He has hailed the support of the fans, and said it was a deserved victory.

Some fans quickly responded to his tweet, with almost everyone displaying their full support to the Spaniard. Many believe that Karanka is the right person to take the club forward.

Forest took an early lead when Jack Colback pounced on a dreadful Adam Forshaw backpass. Karanka’s side were boosted before halftime after Kalvin Phillips was dismissed for a terrible lunging tackle on Adlene Guedioura.

Leeds, the league leaders, showed great fighting spirit to go 2-1 up after the break, with goals coming from Jack Clarke and Ezgjan Alioski.

However, a seven frantic minutes in the second half that saw Forest scoring three goals turned the tide in the Reds’ favour. Colback, Daryl Murphy, and Ben Osborn got their name on the scoresheet to earn all three points for the home side.

There’s still plenty of work to do but Forest have now jumped to seventh in the league, four points off the play-off places. They managed only 37% of possession, but registered six shots on target.

