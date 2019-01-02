Aitor Karanka posts message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest win vs Leeds United

Nottingham Forest jumped to seventh in the table after winning 4-2 against Leeds United in the Championship clash on Tuesday.
The Reds boss took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He has hailed the support of the fans, and said it was a deserved victory.
Crowd and players worked together to get us that win. The fans kept supporting, the team kept fighting and both really deserved this fantastic reward! Happy New Year everyone! pic.twitter.com/622U4tRGn2
— Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) January 1, 2019
Some fans quickly responded to his tweet, with almost everyone displaying their full support to the Spaniard. Many believe that Karanka is the right person to take the club forward.
Happy new year boss we want you to stay #NFFC
— Jake Whalin (@jakeleewhalin) January 1, 2019
What can happen when ‘fans’ are truly ‘supporters’! Incredible effort from everyone today, a perfect start to a new year. I hope you are with us for many more to come
— Andrew Chester (@Andrew_Chester) January 1, 2019
Love you jefe! You have brought the pride back to Forest. I hope you are here for a good few years to come. Enjoyed your celebrations too! Feliz Ano Nuevo!!!!🔴⚪️❤️Now go and get a celebratory drink. You deserve it! 🥂🍾
— Debs (@deblee_smith) January 1, 2019
Whoever started off this ‘rumour’, really should hang their head in shame. You are a breath of fresh air to our club, and deserve all the time in the world. The transformation in our club and team, are totally miraculous. Keep up the great work Aitor. #COYR
— Nick (@nikos787) January 1, 2019
You are building a team that we can all be proud of and we know how desperate you are to take the club back to where it belongs. Thank you for all your efforts. Keep fighting and stand firm against any critics.✊👍
— Matthew Fletcher (@redfletch83) January 1, 2019
You are the best thing to happen to our club for many years, best wishes for 2019 👍👍
— Mark Hardy (@Mark_Hardy4) January 1, 2019
Forest don’t know how lucky they are to have you there. A true footballing gent. Well done
— alboro (@alboro2) January 1, 2019
Forest took an early lead when Jack Colback pounced on a dreadful Adam Forshaw backpass. Karanka’s side were boosted before halftime after Kalvin Phillips was dismissed for a terrible lunging tackle on Adlene Guedioura.
Leeds, the league leaders, showed great fighting spirit to go 2-1 up after the break, with goals coming from Jack Clarke and Ezgjan Alioski.
However, a seven frantic minutes in the second half that saw Forest scoring three goals turned the tide in the Reds’ favour. Colback, Daryl Murphy, and Ben Osborn got their name on the scoresheet to earn all three points for the home side.
There’s still plenty of work to do but Forest have now jumped to seventh in the league, four points off the play-off places. They managed only 37% of possession, but registered six shots on target.