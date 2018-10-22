Aitken says Brown has “too much to offer” to leave Celtic next summer

Roy Aitken says he would be shocked if Scott Brown left Celtic next summer and believes the long-serving midfielder “leads by example” and has “too much to offer” on and off the pitch to leave the club next summer.
Brown’s future at Parkhead is uncertain which his contract expiring at the end of the season and an offer from Australian A-League side Western Melbourne proving to be more tempted than many would have expected.
The 33-year-old has made no decision on his future, other than revealing talks with manager Brendan Rodgers and Celtic’s chief executive Peter Lawwell over his contract, and Aiken says he just can’t see Brown leaving in 2019.
As per the Daily Mail, the Celtic legend said: “I would be very surprised if Scott Brown doesn’t continue playing for another few seasons. I think he’s got too much to offer on and off the field because he’s a leader.”
Brown joined Celtic from Hibernian in 2007 and has gone on to make 484 appearances in all competitions. The Scottish international, who has represented his country on 55 occasions, has won eight Scottish Premiership titles, five Scottish League Cups and four Scottish Cups. He’s won it all.
With Brown’s contract expiring next summer, he may feel he needs a new challenge away from the Scottish capital. Given he remains a key player under Rodgers, making 19 appearances across the board this season already, Brown could still be a regular in years to come. Time will tell what he does.
Stats from Transfermarkt.