Ainsley Maitland-Niles to request Arsenal to let him join Everton

Everton are looking to sign the Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer and the Toffees have already submitted an offer to loan the player for this season with an option to buy.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and he needs to move on in search of regular first-team football.

However, Arsenal have blocked his move to Goodison Park and they have told him that he won’t be allowed to train with the first team.

After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he won’t be training with the Arsenal first team. More @MirrorFootball — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 31, 2021

It will be interesting to see if the situation is resolved between the club and the player.

The 24-year-old cannot afford to waste another season on Arsenal’s bench and the Gunners would be foolish to hold onto an unhappy player.

According to David Ornstein from the Athletic, the player is set to meet with manager Mikel Arteta this afternoon and he will request the Arsenal boss to let him join Everton before the transfer window closes later today.

🚨 Ainsley Maitland-Niles plans to meet with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta this afternoon & request he be allowed to join Everton (#EFC offer is loan plus option to buy). #AFC must decide whether to sanction 24yo’s exit or keep unhappy player @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/MfniPdhVON — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2021

The 24-year-old can operate as a right-sided winger as well as a full back and he could be the ideal alternative to Seamus Coleman at Everton.

Maitland-Niles has shown in the past that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and a move to Everton would be ideal for him.

Working with a top-class defensive manager like Rafael Benitez could help him improve as a full-back.