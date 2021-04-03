Pundit urges Manchester United to go all-out to sign Sergio Aguero

Welcome to the weekend folks, and our latest edition of ‘barely a day goes by in football without someone spouting nonsense’.

The latest entrant into our newly-founded Hall of Shame is former Leicester City clogger, Robbie Savage.





The blonde-haired attention seeker regularly puts the cat amongst the cats with his opinions, and he has been at it again in his latest column for the Mirror.

Savage’s latest pearl of wisdom is a cracker – Manchester United should go all-out to sign Sergio Aguero.

“It’s only 12 years since another Argentinian, Carlos Tevez, made the short journey from Old Trafford to Eastlands and became a title winner with both United and City,” he wrote.

“Aguero has been linked already with Chelsea, which would hardly be a retrograde step going from one powerful, multi-national squad to another.

“At 32, surely he’s got a couple of seasons left in the tank at a top-four club, so if United’s new director of football John Murtough wants to make waves, there’s a sure-fire way of doing it.

“For me, Aguero is the best foreign player of the Premier League era.”

SL View

Let’s start with the important stuff. ‘For me’. We know it’s for you, Savage – they are your comments.

We don’t need the unnecessary ‘for me’ qualifier. Have you been taking lessons from Glenn Hoddle?

Now, onto the important stuff. Aguero to United? Not. Going. To. Happen.

Savage’s attempts to liken Tevez’s move across Manchester to Aguero’s situation highlight how out of touch with reality he is on this subject.

Tevez was a great player. He was also a mercenary. The same accusation cannot be levelled at Aguero.

While Tevez spent much of his career jumping from club to club, Aguero has built up a reputation for loyalty.

Since joining City in 2011, Aguero has gone on to become the club’s record goalscorer.

The term ‘legend’ is overused these days, but the Argentinian certainly deserves that accolade for his exploits with City.

Given what he has achieved in the blue half of Manchester, it takes a unique level of brainlessness to think that he would consider signing for United.

