Agent Jorge Mendes is the key to Juventus signing Ruben Neves

Wolves midfielder Rúben Neves is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus, according to Calcionercato.
The report suggests that super-agent Jorge Mendes could play a huge role in the Italian giants securing Neves’ services. Mendes has a good relationship with Juve, having helped sign superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and Joao Cancelo last summer.
The 21-year-old has been a revelation since arriving at Molineux during the summer of 2017. Signed from Porto for £16m, in what was a coup for the black country club.
Neves went on to play a huge part in securing promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2012, for Wolves.
This season has started well for the youngster, as he finds his feet in top-flight football. The Portuguese internatonal has played 15-league games as Wolves aim to stay up, with aspirations of establishing themselves under the management of Neves’ fellow countryman, Nuno Espirito Santo.
Staying at Wolves is a great option
A move to Juventus would be a dream for the youngster. He has valuable experience, after nailing down first-team status at Porto, before his surprise move to the Premier League.
However, at such a young age, you have to wonder whether he’d be better off staying at Wolves to continue to learn his trade. He seems happy to be part of Wolves revolution, as they play to build a team capable of challenging for trophies under the ownership of Chinese conglomerate, Fosun International.
Any fee would be substantial as Neves signed a new 5-year-deal in July. Juventus may need to balance the books first, as they did in the summer following the signing of Ronaldo.