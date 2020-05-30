Agent confirms Newcastle interest in Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League recently.

His agent has now confirmed that Tottenham and Newcastle are keen on the player. He also revealed a chat with Jose Mourinho.

Apparently, Osimhen wants to play regularly and his agent has informed the Spurs boss that the Lille forward won’t be a backup for Harry Kane next season.

It is highly unlikely that Kane will leave Spurs this summer and therefore it seems that Osimhen’s move to Spurs is a no-goer.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle come forward with an offer now.

The 18-goal star’s agent said: “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving? If Harry Kane still plays for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him.

“Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England, all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment.

“He needs a club where he will always play full game week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

“I can confidently tell you that the only club that wants Victor 100% right now is Napoli. But the final decision on whether he wants to join them lies with him. Also, Newcastle are in the race just like Tottenham. But it’s just interest alone. No real sign of commitment from them.

“I think with the pressure from different clubs in Europe, I doubt if he will stay with Lille in the coming season.”

They will have the finances to sign Osimhen once the takeover is finalised. Also, they can promise him a starting role.

Newcastle have Joelinton as their striker right now and Osimhen would be an upgrade.

A move to Newcastle would allow him to develop with regular first team football. Furthermore, he wouldn’t be under too much pressure at St James’ Park either.

At a club like Spurs, he will have to deliver week in week out as the main man.

It will be interesting to see where the young forward ends up in the coming months.