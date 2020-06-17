Agent confirms Everton offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton are looking to sign the Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

The Toffees will face competition from Italian giants Napoli.

Area Napoli have conducted an interview with the defender’s agent and he claims that Everton and Napoli have both made offers for the player.

The financial details have not been mentioned. But the agent claims that Lille could make a decision on the player’s future soon.

Fernando Garcia, the player’s agent said (quotes translated by Sportwitness): “Everton made a proposal to Lille at first, while Napoli made it later. Gabriel likes Napoli as a club and Gennaro Gattuso as a coach”.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince the French outfit to sell Gabriel in the coming months.

The 22-year-old is a top talent and he could sort out Everton’s backline for years to come.

Carlo Ancelotti knows that he will have to sign better defenders in order to lead Everton’s charge for European qualification next season.

As for the player, Everton could be a great place for him to grow as a footballer. They will be able to provide him with regular first-team football and he will be coached by a top-class manager like Ancelotti.

It will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition from Napoli for the highly talented center-back this summer.