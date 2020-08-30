Agent confirms Celtic interest in Lucas Alario

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Argentine striker Lucas Alario.

According to the player’s agent, the 27-year-old striker is a target for the Scottish champions and it will be interesting to see if Celtic follow up on their interest with a concrete bid now.





“I had (Oscar) Cardozo at Benfica for 7 years, I have an excellent relationship with the club,” Aldave told Europa Calcio. “Alario is a suitable profile for the Portuguese club but I don’t know if it could be satisfactory from an economic point of view. At the moment they are just rumours. The only team that has shown interest in Alario is Celtic, but he wants to play in a competitive league.”

Celtic have already signed the likes of Albian Ajeti this summer and Alario will struggle to get regular first-team action if he joins the club.

Odsonne Edouard is already the first choice striker for Neil Lennon and someone like Alario is unlikely to move to Scotland to be the Frenchman’s back up.

Celtic have added the necessary depth to their attack so far and they need to invest in their defence now. The Scottish champions have looked vulnerable at the back and they must sort out their defensive problems if they want to retain the title this season.

Unless the likes of Edouard decide to move on it would be surprising to see them sign another striker this summer.

The Argentine striker scored 12 goals for the Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen this past season and he could be a good option in theory but the signing makes very little sense at this moment.