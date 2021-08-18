Agent confirms Celtic interest in Georgios Giakoumakis

Celtic have been linked with a move for the Greek international forward Georgios Giakoumakis recently.

It is no secret that the Hoops will have to bring in another goal scorer this summer regardless of whether Odsonne Edouard stays or leaves the club.

Giakoumakis had an exceptional season in the Eredivisie last season but his club VVV Venlo have been relegated to the second tier and a player of his calibre deserves to play at a higher level.

A move to Celtic would be the ideal step up in the 26 year old’s career right now and he will be able to showcase his potential at a bigger platform but the Scottish club.

Furthermore, Celtic are likely to be playing in the Europa League this season and that could be great exposure for the 26 year old.

The Greek forward scored 26 goals in the league last season and he could prove to be the ideal replacement for Edouard if the Frenchman is sold this summer.

Earlier we covered reports that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has personally called up the striker to convince him regarding a move to Parkhead and the player’s agent has now confirmed the interest from the Hoops as well.

“That’s right, but I can’t say more about it, we’re looking at all options,” he told VoetbalPrimeur when asked about Celtic’s interest in his client.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish giants can secure an agreement in the remaining days of the transfer window and bring the player with the Scottish premiership.

