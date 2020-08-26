Agent confirms Ben White will not join Leeds this summer

Leeds United were keen on signing Ben White from Brighton this summer.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Elland Road last season and he was a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





It is no surprise that Leeds United want to sign him permanently, but it seems like the transfer will not happen.

According to the player’s agent, Brighton are refusing to sell the player to Leeds United.

His agent said (h/t Express): “The latest is there are a lot of conversations happening. Unfortunately for Leeds fans, Ben’s just not going to be coming to Leeds. Brighton have categorically said there’s no way they’re going to sell to Leeds, so, unfortunately, that’s the case. There’s conversations going on, Ben’s away up in Scotland with the Brighton team for pre-season, getting himself fit, getting around the team. I would say watch this space over the next few days.”

It seems that White is likely to be playing for Brighton next season and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is a massive talent and he could develop into a Premier League star with the right coaching and regular game time.

He has shown his quality in the Championship with Leeds and he will look to make his mark in the Premier League next season.

Leeds should look to move on to other targets now and sign a defender before the Premier League season begins.

The Whites have been linked with a move for the Freiburg defender Robin Koch and the 24-year-old should prove to be a quality addition for them.