Agent claims there was ‘strong interest’ from Everton in Dominik Kruzliak

The agent of Dominik Kruzliak has told TMW that Everton were interested in signing the FC DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda central defender.

Michal Holescak has claimed that there was strong interest in the 23-year-old from Atalanta in Italy and from Premier League club Everton after the Europa League tie against the Toffees two years ago.

The Slovakian was in action for his first club MFK Ruzomberok against the Toffees in August 2017.

The two clubs met in the Europa League Qualifying Third Round, with the Merseyside outfit progressing from the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Holescak has claimed that Everton showed strong interest in the youngster after the tie, and he has added that he expects Kruzliak to leave this summer, with the defender having a release clause of €700,000 (£627,442.66).

Holescak told TMW about Kruzliak: “Since we are talking about Italy, I can say that there was strong interest from Atalanta and also from Everton after the Europa League match.

“He has a clause of €700,000. We expect him to move in the next two months.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Kruzliak has scored one goal in 20 appearances in the league for Streda this season.

The young central defender also played four times in the Europa League for his club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Everton are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 29 matches.

The Toffees are unlikely to finish in the Champions League places, but they will be aiming for a Europa League spot if and when the season gets back underway.