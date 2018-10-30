Agbonlahor says Grealish ‘glides past players like Iniesta’

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Jack Grealish “glides past players like Iniesta” and described the Aston Villa midfielder as “one of the best” he’s played with in his career. Grealish was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer before he signed a long-term deal with Villa, but that doesn’t stop suggestions that his future may lie elsewhere if the Midlands outfit continue to struggle.
Steve Bruce was recently sacked, five months after leading Villa to the Championship playoff final and was replaced by ex-Brentford boss Dean Smith. The club are currently 17th in the division and 11 points off leaders Sheffield United after 15 games. They’re seven points adrift of the playoffs and have suffered three defeats in their last four, winning just two league games since August.
Should they fail in their bid for promotion this season, Grealish could be one of many players tempted to leave. Agbonlahor, who made 391 appearances in all competitions between 2006 and 2018, said on The Kick Off: “For me, in terms of natural talent, he’s one of the best I’ve played with throughout my career. The way he glides past players is similar to Iniesta. You think you can tackle him, but he just runs past you in slow motion almost. He’s a great player and he’s going to have a great career.”
Grealish has made 126 appearances in all competitions for Villa, scoring and creating 25 goals. The 23-year-old, who has represented the England national team at u21 level, has a contract at Villa Park until 2023 but may have to leave to realise his true potential.
