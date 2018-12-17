Adrien Rabiot rejects Tottenham Hotspur move

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.
However, according to latest reports from French publication Le 10 Sport, Spurs are out of the race as Rabiot has told them that he won’t be moving to the north London club, regardless of their offer.
The Daily Mirror reported back in October that the player has turned down offers of extension, and PSG are resigned to losing him. He is out of contract at the end of this season, and Spurs were keen to sign him.
The 23-year-old has made 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and has two goals and an assist to his name. He has also played in five Champions League games this season for PSG.
The Mirror (transfer blog, 17:52) reports that Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool are also interested in him.
The French midfielder could have been an ideal long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele, who could leave the club in the summer. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Mauricio Pochettino may have to look for options elsewhere.