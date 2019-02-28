Adrian Durham says Rodgers left because he is scared of Rangers

Brendan Rodgers took over at Leicester City earlier in the week.
Adrian Durham believes that the former Celtic manager is scared of Steven Gerrard and Rangers and that is why he chose to leave the Scottish giants now.
As per the talkSPORT presenter, Rodgers doesn’t want to be the guy in charge when Rangers overtake Celtic.
Durham believes that Gerrard has closed the gap between the two teams and Rangers are likely to overtake their bitter rivals soon.
He said: “I think he’s actually scared of Steven Gerrard. The fact that Rangers beat Celtic just after Christmas, that’s a worrying sign for Brendan Rodgers. We all know Celtic will win the title but if you look at how much they will win the title by, that’s the key. The gap with Rangers is getting closer and closer. He doesn’t want to be the guy who’s in charge when Rangers overtake Celtic. It’s a little bit about bottle and a bit about managing your own career but I think Gerrard has got him running scared a little bit and that’s why he’s coming to Leicester.”
Durham’s comments will certainly appease the Rangers fans but there is no doubt that Celtic are still significantly better than their rivals.
Rangers have improved immensely under Gerrard but they are still eight points off Celtic in the table.
It will be interesting to see what happens in future under Neil Lennon but it is certainly premature to claim that Rodgers was scared of Gerrard overtaking him.
Meanwhile, Rodgers has quite challenge ahead of him at Leicester City. He will be expected to turn around Leicester’s form and finish the season strongly with them.