Adomah ‘set to leave’ Aston Villa in January, Leeds could make approach for player

According to Bristol Live, Albert Adomah is ‘set to leave’ Aston Villa, with Leeds United among those heavily-linked with his signature. Middlesbrough are also interested in the 30-year-old winger and could capitalise on his current situation at Villa Park, having almost brought him back to the Riverside Stadium over the summer.
Adomah nearly returned to Boro ahead of the new season but couldn’t agree personal terms so he stayed with the Villans. The Ghanaian international, who has scored two goals in 18 appearances for his country, has struggled for form this campaign and could be on the move as a result.
Manager Dean Smith has the likes of Jonathan Kodjia, Yannick Bolasie and Anwar El Ghazi for options in the wide areas, so he may allow Adomah to leave for the right price. Signed from Middlesbrough in 2016, the former Bristol City man has gone on to make 98 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 37 goals.
He’s featured in 15 games across the board this season but hasn’t managed to score. Nevertheless, Leeds are considering bringing him to Elland Road to boost their promotion push in the Championship. Marcelo Bielsa’s men will go top of the table with a win over Wigan Athletic on Sunday.
