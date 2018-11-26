Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Adama Traore sends out a message to the fans after Wolves’ defeat

Wolves lost 2-0 at home to Huddersfield on Sunday.

Nuno’s men were favourites to get the three points heading into the game but they failed to match the Terriers’ intensity and determination on the day.

Wolves star Adama Traore has sent out a message to the fans on his Twitter account after the defeat.

His tweet read:

 

The fans will be delighted to see that the players aren’t looking to make any excuses and are ready to bounce back straight away. Traore admitted that the players will learn from this and move on.

Wolves take on Cardiff City in their next game and the fans will be expecting a big reaction.

The newly promoted side have done well in the League so far but they need to cut out these losses in order to secure a respectable finish.

The Molineux outfit are quite clearly better than the likes of Huddersfield and they will need to be a lot more consistent going forward.

Here is how the Wolves fans responded to Traore’s message.

 

