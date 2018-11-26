Adama Traore sends out a message to the fans after Wolves’ defeat

Wolves lost 2-0 at home to Huddersfield on Sunday.
Nuno’s men were favourites to get the three points heading into the game but they failed to match the Terriers’ intensity and determination on the day.
Wolves star Adama Traore has sent out a message to the fans on his Twitter account after the defeat.
His tweet read:
You can make excuses or you can move ahead and succeed. Not both. An afternoon at the Molineux Stadium to learn from our mistakes and get better. pic.twitter.com/iRRaTaK9wn
— Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) November 25, 2018
The fans will be delighted to see that the players aren’t looking to make any excuses and are ready to bounce back straight away. Traore admitted that the players will learn from this and move on.
Wolves take on Cardiff City in their next game and the fans will be expecting a big reaction.
The newly promoted side have done well in the League so far but they need to cut out these losses in order to secure a respectable finish.
The Molineux outfit are quite clearly better than the likes of Huddersfield and they will need to be a lot more consistent going forward.
Here is how the Wolves fans responded to Traore’s message.
You need more starts in my opinion adarma ur a beast waitin to be unleashed
— aza (@aaron_brookes) November 25, 2018
Tell nuno to give you regular starts, you can’t keep coming off the bench it’s useless
— Michael Boyle (@boyle7676) November 25, 2018
If I performed like you lot did yesterday I would of been sacked on the spot! Enjoy your wages this week 😠
— Shaun Green (@Green23Shaun) November 26, 2018
Might help if you tried to stay on your feet and not fall to the ground everytime someone touches you
— Me (@such99) November 25, 2018
Try staying on your feet big fella !
— Ryanxnayr (@ryanxnayr) November 26, 2018
Does your gaffer no your a right winger???
— Marc Derek Hall (@marcderekhall) November 25, 2018
Keep battling away Adama, wasn’t our day.
— Josh Tunnicliffe (@Tunni90) November 25, 2018