Adam Pope raves about ‘outstanding’ Stuart Dallas vs Hull City

29 February, 2020 English Championship, Hull City, Leeds United

Leeds United secured their fourth win in a row after beating Hull City 4-0 in the Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.

Luke Ayling gave Leeds an early lead after his 20-yard strike took a huge deflection off Callum Elder to spin into the net. Pablo Hernandez doubled the lead at the start of the second half with a cool finish.

Tyler Roberts, who replaced Patrick Bamford, marked his return to the side from an injury with a finely taken brace. With that, Leeds have recorded their first league double over Hull City since the 1989-90 season, when they won promotion from the second tier.

BBC journalist Adam Pope took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He has hailed Stuart Dallas as ‘outstanding’, and adjudged the 28-year-old the ‘man of the match’.

The versatile Dallas has been simply outstanding this season, and is arguably one of the most consistent performers in the side.

Many Leeds fans have pointed out that Dallas could be a contender for player of the season. However, it seems, many fans are still in awe of the performance of Jack Harrison today. Here are some of the selected tweets:

