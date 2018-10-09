Adam Forshaw comments on Leeds United training and Marcelo Bielsa impact

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has admitted that he is training as hard as he can to impress Marcelo Bielsa.
The 27-year-old joined the Whites for £4.5m on a four-and-a-half-year deal during the January transfer window from Middlesbrough.
He is yet to start in the Championship and has been restricted to six appearances from the bench.
Bielsa gave him the final 27 minutes of Saturday’s draw and Forshaw did well to impress him, managing a pass completion rate of 96 per cent.
He suffered a broken foot bone in the summer, and the emergence of Mateusz Klich in the midfield means he has to wait for his chances.
Furthermore, Leeds are flying high at the moment in the Championship, and Bielsa may not be willing to change the system just to accommodate Forshaw.
Forshaw was a promotion winner under Aitor Karanka at Middlesbrough and could play a vital role for Bielsa in the coming months.
He has praised Bielsa as a perfectionist and adds that high intensity and controlled aggression are the key things the Argentine looks out for.
“The manager wants his midfielders to play with really high intensity and that’s only going to come with games,” Forshaw said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.
“I’m training as hard as I can and biding my time. Every player wants to play from the start and I’m raring to go. He’s a perfectionist and he wants everything done professionally and right but I think at times he doesn’t mind if the technical things aren’t quite there. The fundamentals – high intensity and controlled aggression – he looks for that in his team. Eventually he believes the technique comes through as well.”
Leeds United fans will be extremely pleased to hear that he is working hard and raring to go. Forshaw is a very good player and Leeds fans want to see him deliver for the club.