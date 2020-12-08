Achraf Lazaar eyeing Newcastle exit next month

Newcastle defender Achraf Lazaar is keen on a move away from the Premier League club and it will be interesting to see if he gets his wish in January.

According to the Chronicle, the defender is desperate to start afresh at another club and he is looking for a new challenge.





“It’s not easy and I’m not finding space with the first team, but I have many reasons not to give up,” Lazaar told Passione Inter (via Sport Witness).

“I still have one year on my contract and I still have a lot to prove, I’m playing matches with the second team and I’m always looking for motivation to stay on track with the utmost professionalism.

“Italy is my home and I miss my family, I don’t know what will happen in January, if maybe I will go to Italy or elsewhere: the only thing that matters to me is to go to a team that allows me to play with continuity and confidence. My agent is taking care of it.”

“I have so many goals in my drawer, but I keep them to myself.

“One of those is that I would like to take back everything I have lost in the last few years.

“I know I have lost something but I have also gained a lot, I have learned a lesson in life and experience and I can’t wait to start a new challenge.”

The Moroccan defender has made just ten appearances for Newcastle United during his four and a half years at the club and he needs to move on if he wants to play more often.

The defender will be a free agent at the end of this season and Newcastle should look to cash in on him in January. The Premier League side will not want to lose the player on a free transfer and it would be wise of them to sell the player next month.

The 28-year-old has revealed that he might return to Italy in January. He has family in Italy and he misses them.

It will be interesting to see if the player’s agent manages to secure a move away from Newcastle in the coming weeks and help Lazaar resurrect his career at another club.

The defender has his peak years ahead of him and he could still be a key player for another club.