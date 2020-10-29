AC Milan want Liverpool target Ozan Kabak in January

Serie A giants AC Milan are looking to bolster their defence this summer, and have earmarked Ozan Kabak as their prime target for the January transfer window, according to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t The Daily Mail).

The 20-year-old centre-back has been a revelation for Schalke and has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga.





The report from Gazzetta claims that Milan – who are top of the Serie A – are looking to strengthen their defence in January so as to give them a good chance of success this season.

Kabak has now emerged as their first-choice target, and he would cost in the region of £20m. The Turkish international is an exciting young talent, and he would be a very good signing for the German club.

The youngster is very good at aerial duels, and he is equally strong at tackling. Predominantly a right-footed player, Kabak has showcased his versatility by playing in defensive midfield as well.

Competition from Liverpool

The Premier League champions are on the lookout for a new centre-back in January following the injury to Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch centre-back suffered an ACL injury, and he could be out for the rest of the season after the injury he sustained during the 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds have been looking at several options like Dayot Upamecano, Conor Coady, and Ben White, and Kabak is one player they’re seemingly interested in signing as well.

The Daily Mail adds that Liverpool opened talks with Kabak last week, and it has forced Milan to act quickly.

Kabak could be a good option for Liverpool but the Reds have other targets as well. He is a young talent and is far from being the finished product. Given his age and price tag, he is certainly worth taking a risk on.