AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

AC Milan will be looking to secure their first win when they take on Atletico Madrid in Group B Champions League clash at San Siro.

The two sides meet on Tuesday at 20:00 pm BST.

AC Milan suffered a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool in their opening Champions League game, and they have another tough battle on their hands.

Atletico drew 0-0 against Porto in their opening match. Diego Simeone’s side have struggled to maintain the high standards they had set last season so far.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid team news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made progress on his recovery but the game may have come too soon for him. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Rade Krunic, and Alessandro Florenzi are unavailable through injuries.

Stefan Savic is suspended at the moment. Thomas Lemar is currently injured and won’t feature in the game.

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rebic; Giroud

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Oblak; Gimenez, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid form guide

If we consider the league form, Milan have been simply outstanding. They have won five of their six league matches and drew 1-1 against Juventus.

They find themselves second in the league, two points behind Napoli.

Diego Simeone’s side, on the other hand, have made a stuttering start to the season. They drew against Villarreal and Atletico Bilbao already and lost 1-0 against Alves last weekend.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• AC Milan – 9/5

• Draw – 11/5

• Atletico Madrid – 17/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 6/5

• Under – 4/6

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid prediction

The two heavy-weights of European football go head to head in a fascinating contest but based on current form Milan look slightly favourite ahead of the game.

They were brilliant against Liverpool at Anfield and are more likely to secure their first win in the competition. Atletico struggled away from home against Alaves in their last game but they are more than capable of getting a positive result here.

Prediction: AC Milan to win.

Get AC Milan to win at 9/5 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred