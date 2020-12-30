AC Milan keen on adding Wilfried Zaha to their ranks ahead of January transfer window

AC Milan is currently enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory, leading the Serie A table while going unbeaten through their first 14 matches.

With their first Scudetto since 2010/11 in their sights, the Rossoneri are keen to add some more firepower in the final third in the upcoming transfer window. According to the Sun UK, Stefano Pioli’s side is interested in securing the signature of Crystal Palace standout Wilfried Zaha, who is currently enjoying quite the campaign at Selhurst Park. The Ivory Coast international is on pace for the best season of his career, already bagging eight goals in just 14 appearances for Palace.





There’s been a bevy of clubs interested in the pacey forward in the last year and a half, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, and Tottenham all previously being linked. However, Zaha was in poor form last term, scoring just four times, which most certainly scared off any potential suitors.

He’s moved into a more central position for Roy Hodgson this season after previously playing mostly out wide. The change has immensely paid off for the 28-year old though as he’s been flourishing in the final third. Zaha netted a wonderful volley in a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Monday, adding to his already impressive goal total.

Milan has been without leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic for more than a month, but it hasn’t really hurt them. They’ve still found results and even secured a 3-2 victory over a quality Lazio side last week. But, more attacking prowess is still wanted by Pioli and with Zaha looking to be in his prime, this is the player they want.

His current deal with Crystal Palace runs until 2023 and they’ve done a good job of staving off any interest due to their hefty price tag for Zaha. At this point, it’s just interest from Milan as no actual deal has been discussed.

He’s the type of player who could fit into any squad thanks to his versatility in the final third. Zaha is extremely creative with the ball at his feet and also has the ability to assist lots of goals.

It would be a dream for AC Milan to actually bring Wilfried Zaha to the San Siro in January, but Palace won’t be keen to give up their main man unless a lot of money comes calling.