AC Milan join the race to sign Everton target Gabriel

According to reports from Jeuneux Footeux, Serie A giants AC Milan have joined the race to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
Le10Sport claimed earlier this week that French champions Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in the Brazilian, with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi informing Lille of their interest in the 22-year-old.
Premier League duo Everton and Leicester City are also keen for his signature. The Mirror has claimed this week that Everton are in talks to sign Gabriel for £30million after Ancelotti sanctioned a move.
Patrick Boyland of The Athletic has claimed that the Toffees are indeed interested in signing the defender, and they have ‘scouted extensively’.
The young defender has impressed heavily for Lille this season, and he would be a superb addition for Everton. However, with Milan and PSG joining the race, it may scupper Everton’s hopes of signing the defender.
Ancelotti wants to sign a centre-back in the summer and could offload either of Yerry Mina or Michael Keane to free up space for a new arrival.