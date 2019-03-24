Abraham suffers injury blow ahead of Blackburn clash, bad news for Smith

Tammy Abraham has suffered a setback in his recovery from a calf injury and is now a doubt ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Blackburn Rovers, reports the Daily Mail. The on-loan Aston Villa striker had to pull out of international duty with England u21s and now has less than a week to recover before the Villans’ next game. Jonathan Kodjia might be primed to replace him.
Abraham came off against Middlesbrough as a result of the injury and was thought to have recovered to play against Germany. His latest setback has forced him to withdraw from the squad, however, which is bad news for Dean Smith. The 21-year-old has scored 21 goals in the Championship this season and will be a big loss if he missed out against Rovers.
Villa are enjoying a rich vein of form too, boasting four consecutive league wins to move into the top-six with eight games remaining. The Midlands outfit will be favourites to pick up all three points against a Blackburn side coming off the back of seven defeats in nine. Victory will keep Villa in the playoffs but could also put some distance between them and seventh place.
