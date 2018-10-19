Abraham says everybody sees Terry as a leader

Aston Villa striker Tammy Abraham says John Terry is somebody “everybody sees as a leader”. The 37-year-old recently re-joined Villa as assistant to new manager Dean Smith after announcing his playing retirement.
Terry made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Villans between 2017 and 2018, helping them reach the Championship playoffs final before his departure. He was a fan favourite due to his leadership and performances.
The ex-England international spent the majority of his career at Chelsea, making more than 700 appearances across the board, and he was with the London outfit alongside Abraham, who was making his way through the youth side.
Now the pair have renewed acquaintances at Aston Villa and Abraham is delighted about it. As per the Daily Star, Abraham said: “Everyone sees him as a leader, he was a great captain and great player. The way he was on and off the pitch, he was always a leader. A lot of players will look up to him.”
Abraham joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in August and has gone on to make six Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals. He will compete with Jonathan Kodjia, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Scott Hogan for playing time.
Dean Smith is his manager, Richard O’Kelly is the assistant manager and John Terry will also help coaching the team as the other assistant. Abraham should respond well to Terry, as should the rest of the squad, so the leader’s return to Villa Park may well have a positive effect on their season.
