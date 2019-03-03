Aberdeen ace raves about Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos

Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin has lavished praise on the Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos ahead of today’s game.
The two sides face each other in the Scottish Premiership today and Rangers will be looking to close the gap with Celtic with a win.
Aberdeen will have to keep Alfredo Morelos in check if they want to win here.
The Rangers star has been in red hot form this season and he can win the game for Steven Gerrard’s side all on his own. He has scored 28 goals this season.
Devlin knows the challenge he and his teammates are up against.
The Aberdeen ace admitted that Morelos is a handful and the defenders will have a tough job keeping him quiet.
Speaking to The Herald, he said: “Morelos’s goals speak for themselves. We know that he’s a handful. We know he can cause problems if you don’t take care of him. Whatever defence is picked come Sunday will know they have a tough job of keeping him quiet.”
Apart from his deadly finishing, Morelos’ physicality, work ethic, movement, and link up play makes him a very dangerous opponent.
Also, his aggression on the pitch gives him that extra edge.
It will be interesting to see if he can guide his side to a big win today.