Abdoulaye Doucoure turns down Premier League duo in favour of Everton move

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has his heart set on a move to Everton this summer.

According to reports via GFFN, the 27-year-old has recently turned down the likes of Wolves and Fulham in favour of a move to Goodison Park.





The midfielder is thought to be excited about the possibility of working with Carlo Ancelotti next season. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now. The player has already agreed on personal terms with the Toffees.

Doucoure has been very impressive in the Premier League over the last two years and he would improve Everton immensely.

The Frenchman will add power, presence and drive to Ancelotti’s midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Andre Gomes.

Watford have been relegated to the Championship and they will struggle to hold on to players like Doucoure. The 27-year-old is too good for the second division and he will be desperate to return to the Premier League this summer.

Everton recently failed to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton and they must do everything in their power to sign the Watford star in the coming weeks.

Everton are looking to sign the likes of Allan and James Rodriguez as well this summer.