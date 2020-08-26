Abdoulaye Doucoure excited to play for Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is keen on a move to Everton this summer and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee for the midfielder.

The 27-year-old midfielder impressed in the Premier League last season and he could prove to be a quality addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield.





The player is thought to be valued at around £25-30m and it remains to be seen whether Everton are willing to meet Watford’s demands.

According to the Athletic, Doucoure is excited about the possibility of working with Carlo Ancelotti and the player has already agreed on personal terms on a four year deal with Everton.

The Toffees need to strengthen their midfield options if they want to challenge for the European places next season and Doucoure will improve them immensely.

The Watford midfielder will add power, presence and drive to Ancelotti’s midfield and Everton are currently missing someone with his skill set.

The Toffees tried to sign Hojbjerg from Southampton earlier but the player ended up signing for Tottenham instead. They will be desperate to conclude the deal for Doucoure in the coming weeks now.

Napoli midfielder Allan has been linked with a move to Goodison Park as well and it will be interesting to see if Everton can get that deal over the line.