Aaron Wan-Bissaka should stay at Crystal Palace amid Manchester City and Everton interest

It was only a few months ago Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his Premier League debut for Crystal Palace. The 20-year-old has been playing for Palace like he has been in the side for years.
He has shown maturity beyond years. The Palace wonderkid is no longer a highly-rated talent – he is now one of the best young players in the Premier League.
Wan-Bissaka has not only established himself as an integral part of Roy Hodgson’s side, he is simply irreplaceable, just like Wilfried Zaha. A local lad, born in Croydon, he has developed from the youth ranks at Palace, and the sky is the limit for the youngster.
His rapid progress has now caught the attention of two Premier League clubs – Everton and Manchester City. The Sun reported that Everton could offer Ademola Lookman or Cenk Tosun to Palace in order to sweeten the deal to bring Wan-Bissaka to Merseyside.
The same publication has reported today that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also in the mix. The Spaniard has Kyle Walker and Brazilian Danilo at his disposal, but Wan-Bissaka’s displays have forced him to reconsider his plans.
Although it’s a big thing for a young player to be linked with big Premier League clubs, Wan-Bissaka must realise that any false move could be disastrous for his career. He is still so young, and there will be plenty of offers for him in the future, if he keeps his head down and continues his progress.
It is always good to challenge oneself and take risky decisions, but right now Wan-Bissaka should focus on playing regular Premier League matches and develop as a player. If there’s an offer on the table, no matter how tempting it is, he should reject them and stay with Palace at least for one or two more years.