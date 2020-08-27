Aaron Ramsey turns down a move to Newcastle

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

As per Nicolo Schira, the Magpies have opened talks with Juventus regarding the 29-year-old but the Welshman is not keen on the move and he has turned down the approach.





Ramsey has fallen out of favour at the Italian club and a move away from Juventus would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can change the player’s mind in the coming weeks.

The former Arsenal star would be a superb addition to Steve Bruce’s midfield if they can lure him back to England. Ramsey was a star in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact for Newcastle.

It would be fair to assume that the midfielder won’t need time to adapt to the league if he moves back to England.

The 29-year-old would add goals and creativity to Newcastle’s midfield. He could be the ideal partner for Hayden and Longstaff next season.

Ramsey just started 11 Serie A games this past season and he needs to play more often. The midfielder should actively look to quit Juventus this summer for the benefit of his own career.

Given his situation at the club, the Italians are likely to cash in on him if there is a reasonable offer on the table.