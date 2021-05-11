Aaron Ramsey seeking return to the Premier League after Juventus nightmare

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey hopes to make a return to the Premier League, according to TalkSPORT.

Ramsey signed for Juventus back in 2019 following the expiry of his contract with Arsenal. In doing so, he became another in a long line of midfielders who have arrived at the Allianz Stadium on a free transfer, alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo.





His move to Italy hasn’t worked out as planned. In his first season, he played just over 1000 minutes as the Old Lady narrowly won a ninth successive league title.

This term, he has had slightly more game time, but the results on the pitch have been significantly worse. Pirlo’s men have already missed out on the title, and are on course to finish outside of the Champions League spots following a devastating 3-0 defeat at home to AC Milan.

The Wales international is now seeking a way back to England, claims TalkSPORT.

Speaking on the radio show, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “He’s hoping to come back to the Premier League. He’s not happy in Juventus, he’s not playing. So obviously he wants to come back to the Premier League.”

During his time at Arsenal, Ramsey impressed. Despite several injury worries, the midfielder scored 64 goals in all competitions for the Gunners, including winners in the 2014 and 2017 FA Cup finals against Hull City and Chelsea respectively.

If the 30-year-old is capable of staying injury free and can get back to his best, there would be several clubs who would be interested in taking him.

Ramsey has two years remaining on his current contract at Juventus. With the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Arthur, and Rodrigo Bentancur all providing much younger options in his position, it is unlikely that the Italian giants will fight too hard to keep Ramsey at the club.

