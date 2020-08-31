Aaron Ramsey has not turned down a move to Newcastle

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Earlier this month there were reports that the midfielder has turned down the chance to join the Magpies.





However, a source close to the player has informed Chronicle that the story is nonsense and the player has not turned down a move to Newcastle so far.

This latest development will come as a boost to Newcastle in their pursuit of the Welshman.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle submit an offer for Ramsey in the coming weeks. The midfielder is unwanted at Juventus and the Italian giants are looking to cash in on him.

Ramsey was a star in the Premier League for Arsenal and a return to England could be ideal for his career right now.

Newcastle can provide him with regular first-team football and it wouldn’t be a bad option for him.

The Welshman is a quality player and he could easily join a bigger club. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince the player to sign for them.

It would be quite a coup for them if they manage to get the deal over the line.

Ramsey will add goals and creativity to Steve Bruce’s midfield. A player of his calibre would improve the Magpies immensely next season.