Aaron Ramsdale considering handing a transfer request

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is considering handing a transfer request to seal a move to Arsenal this summer.

According to reports from The Sunday Mirror (printed edition), the 23-year-old wants to join the Gunners this summer.

He is desperate to see the two clubs reach an agreement that will allow him to join the north London outfit.

Signing a quality goalkeeper is a priority for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta wants to sign someone who will compete with Bernd Leno, and has identified Ramsdale as a potential option.

Arsenal have made several attempts to sign the England goalkeeper, but the Blades have rejected those advances so far.

The Championship club are demanding a fee of around £30 million, but Arsenal are refusing to meet their asking price.

It was thought that the proposed transfer is on the brink of collapsing. But Ramsdale now wants to hand in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to Arsenal.

Ramsdale joined Sheffield United last season from Bournemouth following their relegation, signing a four-year deal for a fee of around £18 million.

He impressed heavily last season, winning the club’s Player of the Year award.

His impressive form earned him two call ups for the England national team, coming in March and May. Although he was initially left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships, later he was drafted in following an injury to Dean Henderson.

Earlier this week, we covered reports from talkSPORT suggesting that Arsenal’s race to sign the goalkeeper is now over. However, it seems, Ramsdale is desperate to secure a move to the north London club.

