Steven Gerrard comments on Rangers duo Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that he will sell Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie in the summer transfer window, but they will not leave Ibrox on another loan deals.

Gerrard has said that Hull City – who will play in League One in England next season after getting relegated from the Championship – are interested in signing 23-year-old midfielder Docherty.





The Liverpool legend has added that Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian want to sign 22-year-old McCrorie, who can play as a central defender or as a defensive midfielder.

Gerrard has said that Rangers are ready to sell the two youngsters, but he has made it clear that they will not go out on loan.

Docherty spent the 2018-29 campaign on loan at Shrewsbury and the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Hibernian.

McCrorie has been out on loan at Ayr United, Dumbarton and Portsmouth in recent years.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “Hull are in for Greg Doherty so he has had permission to speak to them.

“We have had some interest from Hibs in Ross McCrorie. Those talks are ongoing. Ross and Greg will not be going on loan.

“If we get bids that we like, that are good enough and big enough, we will consider them.”

Strong start to the season

Meanwhile, Rangers have made a very strong start to the new Scottish Premiership season.

The Gers got the better of St. Johnstone 3-0 at Ibrox in the league on Wednesday evening to make it three wins out of three.