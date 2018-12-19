3 reasons why Tottenham will beat Arsenal in the League Cup

Tottenham will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a win over Arsenal tonight.
They ended up on the losing side against Arsenal a few weeks ago and Pochettino’s men will be looking to make amends this time.
Spurs are in good form right now and they are full of confidence heading into this game. On the other hand, Arsenal have just lost their unbeaten run and they will be determined to bounce back straight away.
Both teams are capable of beating each other but here are a few reasons why Spurs should emerge victorious in the end.
Better balance
Tottenham have much better balance as a team all across the pitch. Arsenal are often let down by a poor back four.
The Gunners are better in the midfield but Tottenham are excellent in defence and attack. Pochettino’s men aren’t too bad in the midfield either.
Momentum
Tottenham are in good form right now and their result against Barcelona seems to have given them a lot of confidence.
They have the quality to build on that carry on the momentum with a good result here.
Depth
Both teams are likely to rest some players here and Spurs have better quality in depth. They can afford to rest the likes of Eriksen, Kane and still rely on Alli, Moura, Son etc.
Even in defence, the likes of Sanchez and Foyth are excellent backups to Alderweireld and Vertonghen. Similarly, Aurier, Trippier, Davies and Rose are fantastic full back options.
As for Arsenal, their alternatives are simply not as good.