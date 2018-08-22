3 reasons why Rangers will beat FC Ufa tomorrow night

Rangers host FC Ufa in the Europa League qualifiers tomorrow night they will be looking to secure a favourable home advantage this week.
Steven Gerrard’s men are two games away from reaching the group stages of the competition and it will be interesting to see if they can take that final step.
The Scottish giants have already beaten the likes of FK Shkupi, Osijek and Maribor in Europe so far and they will be confident heading into this one.
The Gers are on an unbeaten run and the fans will certainly fancy their chances against mediocre European opposition.
Here are 3 reasons why Rangers will win the game against FC Ufa.
Tactical naivety
FC Ufa were all over the place against Progres Niederkorn, Krasnodar and Dinamo Moscow in their last four games.
They had little to no organisation at the back and the players struggled to follow a clear game plan.
Steven Gerrard’s men have shown that they have a clear strategy and they know how to execute it.
Individual quality
Rangers are a better side on paper and they should be able to win this one with ease.
Apart from Sly and Vanek, the away side have no real threat in attack. Furthermore, they are very poor at finishing their chances.
The likes of Morelos could be too hot to handle for their fragile defence.
Momentum
Steven Gerrard’s side have all the momentum right now. They are yet to lose this season and they will be determined to get another win here.
On the other hand, Ufa are heading into this game on the back of two losses and a draw in their last three matches.