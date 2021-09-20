With the 2021 Ryder Cup showdown between Europe and the USA now just four days away, bookmakers have begun to broadcast all manner of enticing golf betting lines and special promotions. Read on to learn more about the European team betting specials, as well as how to get free bet credits at Betfred.

Sign up at Betfred today to Bet £10 Get £40 and wager on the Ryder Cup, beginning this Friday at 14:00 BST

European Team: Ryder Cup Preview

Padraig Harrington captains the European Ryder Cup Team this time around. The 3x Major winner has an excellent, experienced squad at his disposal, too: stand out names, including Luke Donald (vice-captain), Henrik Stenson (vice-captain), Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm (qualifiers), and Captain’s picks Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter

Harrington will need to call on all of his team’s skills and experience in this year’s Ryder Cup, too: the 2021 tournament will take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, USA, giving the American’s home course advantage.

On top of that, despite the fact that Europe won the last Ryder Cup tournament comprehensively at 17.5-10.5 in 2018, this American Team boasts eight of the world’s current Top 10 best golfers (as ranked by the PGA). So, it is likely to be a real test for Harrington’s squad.

Can the all-conquering, gung-ho members of the mens’ singles game on the American team combine to win only their country’s third Ryder Cup trophy in the last ten years, or will the calm and collected Europeans prevail?

The action is set to commence on Friday at 14:00 BST. So, be sure to watch it to find out (SkySports – UK).

In the meantime, read on to find out exactly who will be representing Europe in the tournament; take a look at some of the European Team Betting Specials broadcast on Betfred.com, and learn more about two exclusive Ryder Cup promotions currently on offer at the same site.

Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup Team:

Padraig Harrington Captain Luke Donald Vice-Captain Robert Karlsson Vice-Captain Martin Kaymer Vice-Captain Graeme McDowell Vice-Captain Henrik Stenson Vice-Captain Rory McIlroy Qualifier Jon Rahm Qualifier Paul Casey Qualifier Matt Fitzpatrick Qualifier Tyrrell Hatton Qualifier Tommy Fleetwood Qualifier Viktor Hovland Qualifier Lee Westwood Qualifier Bernd Wiesberger Qualifier Sergio Garcia Captain’s pick Ian Poulter Captain’s pick Shane Lowry Captain’s pick

2021 Ryder Cup: European Team Betting Specials

Europe to Win the Ryder Cup: 9/4

Europe to lift the Cup: 6/4

Pick your Punt European Specials

Europe to Win Tie No Bet : 13/8

: 13/8 Europe to Win all 3 Days : 20/1

: 20/1 European Team to Win all 5 Sessions: 100/1

Top European Pointscorer: Jon Rahm: 18/5; Rory McIllroy: 11/2; Viktor Hovland: 13/2; Tommy Fleetwood: 8/1; Paul Casey: 10/1; Shane Lowry: 10/1; Sergio Garcia: 11/1; Ian Poulter: 11/1; Tyrrell Hatton: 12/1; Matthew Fitzpatrick: 16/1.

Top European Wildcard: Shane Lowry: 17/10; Sergio Garcia: 7/4; Ian Poulter: 7/4

Top European Rookie: Viktor Hovland: 5/6; Shane Lowry: 6/4; Bernd Wiesberger: 5/1

Team Europe Ryder Cup Betting Prediction:

Bernd Wiesberger could easily be a surprise package and take Top European Rookie honours at this year’s event. But that’s more of a speculative punt.

The smart money, however, says that given his superb form on the mens’ singles circuit in recent years, it’s hard to look past team Jon Rahm (Rodriguez) as the Top European Pointscorer, especially at 18/5.

Ryder Cup Free Bet – Get £40 Free at Betfred

After an extra year’s wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe vs America in the Ryder Cup is back, and Betfred is running a Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets promotion to celebrate.

In order to claim £30 in free bet credits, simply:

Click any link on this page to go to Betfred Sign up for a new account using the promo code BETFRED40 Make a small deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports event with odds of Evens, or greater. £40 in Free Bets will be credited into your account typically within 10 hours of the settlement of the above bet

Ryder Cup Exclusive Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 isn’t the only offer Betfred is running during the Ryder Cup this weekend. From Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26, Betfred customers can claim the Ryder Cup Top Point Scorer Bonus.