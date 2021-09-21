The 2021 Ryder Cup showdown between Team US and Team Europe begins this Friday afternoon. To celebrate what is likely to be an outstanding weekend of golf, bookmakers are now broadcasting several Team US golf betting lines and special promotions. Read on to learn more of the US team betting specials, including, including Patrick Cantlay at 5/2 to finish as Top Rookie Pointscorer, as well as how to get free bet credits at Betfred.

Sign up at Betfred today to Bet £10 Get £40 and wager on the Ryder Cup, beginning this Friday at 14:00 BST

US Team: Ryder Cup Preview

Steve Stricker captains Team US in the 2021 Ryder Cup. The veteran has an enviable selection of young talent to call upon, including Xander Scauffele; Patrick Cantlay; Collin Morikawa, and Daniel Berger. As well as some matchplay-golf seasoned-veterans: the likes of Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson.

Team US came out second best in the last Ryder Cup showdown, losing 17.5-10.5 in France, back in 2018. This is one of the most talented American sides ever fielded in the Ryder Cup, however, containing eight of the current Top 10 ranked players on the PGA circuit, and, with the action set to unfold in Wisconsin at Whistling Straits, US, it’s little wonder the bookmakers have the Americans at 8/15 favorites.

The action begins on Friday at 14:00 BST on SkySports.

If you were planning on placing a bet during the tournament, read on to learn more about some of the Team US Specials broadcast on Betfred.com; get a free Pick from our golf betting expert, and discover two exclusive Ryder Cup promotions also featured at Betfred.

US 2021 Ryder Cup Team:

Steve Stricker Captain Fred Couples Vice-Captain Jim Furyk Vice-Captain Zach Johnson Vice-Captain Davis Love III Vice-Captain Phil Mickelson Vice-Captain Collin Morikawa Qualifier Dustin Johnson Qualifier Bryson DeChambeau Qualifier Brooks Koepka Qualifier Justin Thomas Qualifier Patrick Cantlay Qualifier Tony Finau Captain’s pick Xander Schauffele Captain’s pick Jordan Spieth Captain’s pick Harris English Captain’s pick Daniel Berger Captain’s pick Scottie Scheffler Captain’s pick

2021 Ryder Cup Odds: US Team Betting Specials

The US to Win the Ryder Cup: 8/15

The US to lift the Cup: 8/15

Pick your Punt US Specials

The US to Win Tie No Bet : 4/9

: 4/9 The US to Win all 3 Days : 4/1

: 4/1 US Team to Win all 5 Sessions: 20/1

Top US Pointscorer: Justin Thomas: 13/2; Dustin Johnson: 13/2; Patrick Cantlay: 15/2; Jordan Spieth: 15/2; Xander Schauffele: 15/2; Bryson Dechambeau: 9/1; Brooks Koepka: 9/1; Tony Finau: 10/1; Collin Morikawa: 10/1; Scottie Scheffler: 14/1.

Top US Wildcard: Xander Schauffele: 12/5; Jordan Spieth: 16/5; Tony Finau: 4/1; Scottie Scheffler: 11/2; Daniel Berger: 6/1; Harris English: 13/2

Top US Rookie: Xander Scauffele: 5/2; Patrick Cantlay: 5/2; Collin Morikawa: 22/5; Scottie Scheffler: 11/2; Daniel Berger: 11/2; Harris English: 13/2

Team US: Ryder Cup Betting Tips:

This is possibly the youngest, most exciting American team ever to compete for Ryder Cup honours. As such, our betting prediction for Team US is for the Top US Rookie:

With 242.87 points gained at just 43 events, 29-year-old Patrick Cantlay is currently ranked 4th in the world. Expect to see Cantlay (5/2) continue his good form come Friday and emerge as the Top Rookie Points Scorer for Team USA.

Ryder Cup Free Bet – Get £40 Free at Betfred

Beginning this Friday at 14:00, America is set to face Europe in the Ryder Cup, and to kickstart a great weekend of golf, Betfred is running a Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets promotion.

To claim your £30 in free bet credits, simply:

Click any link on this page to go to Betfred Create a new account (promo code BETFRED40) Make a small deposit and place a £10 bet on any sports event with odds of Evens, or greater You will receive £40 in Free Bets into your account within 10 hours of the settlement of the previous bet

Ryder Cup Exclusive Offer

Betfred customers can also claim the Ryder Cup Top Point Scorer Bonus.