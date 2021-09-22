The 2021 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday. Not sure what to wager on? Read on: our betting expert has some outright betting tips to get you started, as well as an exclusive free bet from BoyleSports.

The Ryder Cup begins this Friday at 14:00 BST. Scheduled to take place at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin. It’s the 43rd time Team Europe and Team US have met in the competition, and our expert has a few Ryder Cup outright betting tips to share with you, as well as an exclusive offer for all sportslens readers.

Read on to see a selection of the best Ryder Cup betting odds available at BoyleSports, and get our top betting tips for the weekend.

1. 2021 Ryder Cup Betting Tips – Back Europe at 6/4 to Lift the Trophy

Team Europe lifted the last Ryder Cup trophy back in 2018 at Le Golf National in France. This means the Europeans, captained by Padraig Harrington, only need a draw to retain and lift the cup come Sunday evening BST.

True, the Ryder Cup hasn’t ended in a draw for 32 years, but it still gives Harrington and co. a slight statistical advantage. And besides, this isn’t the only reason to wager on a European win this weekend:

Form: Including the win at Le Golf national three years ago, Team Europe has actually won four of the last five Ryder Cups, and seven of the last nine. The Ryder cup might be biennial, but Team Europe has the form team in a betting sense.

Superior odds: Oddsmakers at BoyleSports currently have Team Europe at 6/4 to Lift the Trophy, meaning McIllroy and co. are listed underdogs (US: 8/15). Combined with the aforementioned point of a draw means Europe win, 6/4 odds on underdogs that have won seven of the last nine meets, including the last meet don’t come around often. Take the superior odds on Team Europe.

Experience: At 34.6 years old on average, team Europe is about five years older per player than team US (29.1). With age comes experience and this European team has it in bucketloads. We expect the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter (among others) to hold their nerve in big moments in match play situations because we’ve seen them do it before, and this gives Team Europe a competitive edge.

2. 2021 Ryder Cup Betting Tips – Top Combined Points Scorer – Patrick Cantlay (12/1)

An understanding of how many matches a specific player is likely to play is paramount when it comes to success in the Top Combined Points Scorer Market.

Patrick Cantlay has played alongside Xander Schauffele on several occasions in recent years, including at the 2019 Presidents Cup. The pair have struck up a solid bond and the partnership has enjoyed success, so we expect to see both of them out on the course frequently during matchplay doubles, giving both a chance to come top of this category.

Of the two players, Cantlay is in the better form, however: the American won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship this year.

With odds for Cantlay to be the Top Combined Sports Scorer at a generous 12/1 at BoyleSports, we feel the amount of time that he’ll likely spend on the course, as well as his recent form, make him the best bet in this market.

3. 2021 Ryder Cup Betting Tips – Back Jon Rahm to be the Top Continental European Point Scorer (EVS)

There is absolutely no way that Team Europe doesn’t send its best player and the current US Open champion out to play as often as possible this weekend. Expect to see plenty of the Spaniard, Jon Rahm!

Even though EVS isn’t the greatest in terms of value, on current form, Rahm is lightyears ahead of the rest of the continental Europeans in the squad (Garcia, Hovland, & Wiesberger), and looks odds on to finish as top scorer in this market.

